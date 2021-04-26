Sioux Falls Serial Jewelry Scammer Strikes A Third Time

He's back. That guy who is selling fake jewelry for real money to unsuspecting people has struck again on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said this incident happened on Thursday around 6 pm in the Hy-Vee parking lot on East 10th Street. Clemens this ripoff was similar to the first two hits featuring a man in a white SUV along with a woman and children in the vehicle.

Police say the man parked his white SUV next to a woman's car and engaged in a conversation with her. The man said he needed money to get back home. The woman told police that he offered to sell her a couple of pieces of jewelry. The woman took the jewelry and withdrew $300 out of a nearby ATM and gave it to the man. The woman discovered later that the jewelry was fake.

Get our free mobile app

Clemens said this is the third time where a man in a white SUV sold fake jewelry to victims. The first hit took place last Wednesday at a gas station on Minnesota Avenue when that victim was taken for $8000. The second scam was Thursday near Whittier Middle School with that victim losing $500.

Police say that if someone who you don't know comes up to you and offers to sell you something at an extreme discount, then it's probably too good to be true. Police suggest having the item checked for authenticity by a professional before agreeing to buy it.

If you have any information about this man or the white SUV, please contact Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire anonymously at 605-367-7007 or submit a tip online.

Source: Dakota News Now