The Sioux Falls public schools will open in "Tier 3" of the "Return to Play Plan" which will limit the number of spectators at each game.

Brian Haenchen of the Argus Leader reports that Sioux Falls schools will allow each rostered member to hand out four passes for family/friends to attend. Students and staff will also be allowed to attend games with a valid, school-issued I.D.

For those attending, Haenchen reports that people will be "expected" to wear masks while attending the events. For those that are unable to attend, the Sioux Falls School District does provide a live stream for games through the district website.

The high school sports season officially begins with soccer on Friday, August 14. Lincoln will host Yankton in a girls/boys doubleheader to start the soccer season off that day at Howard Wood Field.

High school football for the Sioux Falls School District is scheduled to begin on August 28 with Washington hosting Aberdeen Central.