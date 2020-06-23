Sioux Falls School District Sets Boundaries

Drawing up the new boundaries for the Sioux Falls School District has become a long drawn out process with several public meetings for neighborhood input. On Monday the Sioux Falls School Board made their choice and voted for Option-A.

Sioux Falls School District

By adding Thomas Jefferson High School to the district Option-A kept a 420 student difference between the highest and lowest high schools. Board members say Option-A is the smallest difference and that was the goal in equalizing and spreading out students.

What does that mean for seniors of the Class of 2022? According to Dakota News Now, they will be grandfathered-in by attending their current high school an extra year if they choose.

The total number of students who will be affected by Option-A is 1,753 incorporating them with students from New Tech High School.

And now that the high school boundaries have been set, the District will move on to the middle school boundaries. That vote will take place this Thursday at 5:30 PM at the Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th Street.