Sioux Falls School District Holds Vaping Town Hall (9/30)

805 lung injury cases in 46 states. 12 deaths confirmed in 10 states. Those are the disturbing numbers from the CDC concerning the dangers of vaping. A lot of these injuries involve young people becoming ill and the numbers are climbing by the week.

KSFY reports that the Sioux Falls School District is hosting a town hall meeting with an Avera pulmonologist and Washington High School principal, Dan Conrad to discuss the dangers of vaping. 16% of the patients are under the age of 18 and the school district wants to use this meeting to address this. The state of South Dakota currently has six cases of vaping related illnesses, according to the Department of Health.

Sioux Falls School District Health Services Coordinator, Molly Satter said,

"It’s scary. It's scary to hear those numbers and to know that those people who have been sick are really sick. We don't want that and we know a healthy student or child is able to learn better. Anecdotally we hear about students talking about their friends doing it and many of them doing it. We have students who have been found doing it in the schools "

Following the town hall meeting will be a question and answer session for parents and students to learn more about the vaping epidemic. The meeting is September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center, 201 E. 38th St. in Sioux Falls.