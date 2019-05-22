Sioux Falls School Board Elects Two

Sioux Falls voters went to the polls on Tuesday for the Sioux Falls School Board election.

Incumbent Carly Reiter was facing Nan Baker, Lora Hubbel and Sara Anderson for the two positions on the School Board.

With over 110,000 votes cast Nan Baker with 36.9% of the vote wins one of the seats. Carley Reiter will return for another term winning the second seat.

School Board President Kent Alberty’s term will expire in June. Alberty did not seek reelection after serving four terms, six times as board president.

The returns will be canvassed at the School Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 28th at which time the returns will become official.