Much has changed since the first day of school in 2019. Next week brings a different way of learning and a different way of teaching as the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) first day of classes will be Thursday, August 27. Parents, teachers, students, are you ready?

With over 24,000 students enrolled for the upcoming year, Sioux Falls schools are coming off a remote learning experience. The district has been working hard to incorporate at-home learning if necessary for this year. According to a publication released by the SFSD, if health and safety make it necessary to change to an alternate way of teaching, administrators will be ready to guide parents and guardians toward helping their students continue to learn.

You will find the COVID-19 Resource Center on the district's website that offers guidelines and safety measures for all students and teachers.

Did you know there are 23 elementary schools, 5 middle schools and 3 public high schools in Sioux Falls? And that doesn't include the New Technology High, and a Career and Technical Education Academy.

And how are your kids getting to school? If they are taking the bus, the SFSD provides bus transportation for eligible students in grades K-8. Eligible students must live in a designated bus area in order to receive transportation.