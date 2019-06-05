Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Ed Whiting Named 11AAA Assistant Coach of the Year
The South Dakota Football Coaches Association will present awards to assistant coaches as part of the South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game.
On Saturday, June 8 players and coaches from all around South Dakota will gather in Vermillion for the annual all-star football game. As part of the celebration, the SDFCA will honor an assistant coach from each class, along with coaches who have served 30 or more years.
Roosevelt's Ed Whiting has been named as the Class 11AAA assistant coach of the year by the association. This past fall, Whiting's defense totaled 550 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns. Whiting joined the Roosevelt staff in 2017.
The 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year:
- 11AAA – Ed Whiting, SF Roosevelt
- 11AA – Mike Carda, Huron
- 11A – Craig Jorgensen, Dell Rapids
- 11B – Tim Hawkins, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 9AA – Thomas Konechne, Kimball/White Lake
- 9A – Ryan Gimbel, Timber Lake
- 9B – Kyle Kooima, Castlewood
- 8th Grade/Under - Matt Aarstad, Bon Homme
30-year Coaching Awards:
- Tal Farnham, Elkton/Lake Benton
- Craig Jorgenson, Dell Rapids
- Jamie McClain, Sunshine Bible Academy
- Tom Rice, Gayville Volin
- Wayne Shull, Wall
- Shaun Wanner, Groton Area
All-Star Scholarship award winners:
- Mason Flakus, Aberdeen Central
- Max Sonne, Watertown