The South Dakota Football Coaches Association will present awards to assistant coaches as part of the South Dakota High School Football All-Star Game.

On Saturday, June 8 players and coaches from all around South Dakota will gather in Vermillion for the annual all-star football game . As part of the celebration, the SDFCA will honor an assistant coach from each class, along with coaches who have served 30 or more years.

Roosevelt's Ed Whiting has been named as the Class 11AAA assistant coach of the year by the association. This past fall, Whiting's defense totaled 550 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, 17 interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns. Whiting joined the Roosevelt staff in 2017.

The 2019 Assistant Coach of the Year:

11AAA – Ed Whiting, SF Roosevelt

11AA – Mike Carda, Huron

11A – Craig Jorgensen, Dell Rapids

11B – Tim Hawkins, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA – Thomas Konechne, Kimball/White Lake

9A – Ryan Gimbel, Timber Lake

9B – Kyle Kooima, Castlewood

8th Grade/Under - Matt Aarstad, Bon Homme

30-year Coaching Awards:

Tal Farnham, Elkton/Lake Benton

Craig Jorgenson, Dell Rapids

Jamie McClain, Sunshine Bible Academy

Tom Rice, Gayville Volin

Wayne Shull, Wall

Shaun Wanner, Groton Area

All-Star Scholarship award winners: