For the third time in school history, and for the first time since 2009, the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders have won the Class AA State Boys Golf Championship.

Roosevelt held off O'Gorman and Lincoln at Hillcrest Golf & Country Club in Yankton to claim its third golf title in school history. The Rough Riders were led by individual champion Jack Lundin (+6) for a team score of +49. This is also Lundin's second individual championship. O'Gorman and Lincoln finished tied for second at +51.

In addition to Lundin, the rest of the Rough Riders in tournament play finished within the top 40. Karsten Kern (8th, +13), Jack Eggebraaten (9th, +14), Garrett Everson (19th, +17), Roland Siverling (37th, +25) all had their scores included in the team's total for the tournament. Ashton Helseth (+39) also participated in the event.