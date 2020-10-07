Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Rapid City Central Football Game Cancelled

To say the COVID-19 pandemic is causing challenges for high schools around the nation is a severe understatement. The latest in COVID-related high school football announcements come out of Rapid City as Rapid City Central cancels all football practices this week along with the scheduled Friday, October 9 game against the Sioux Falls Rosevelt Rough Riders.

Newscenter1 is reporting that in the past two days four people that are part of the R.C. Central football team have tested positive for COVID-19.

