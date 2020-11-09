Sioux Falls Road Races in November

Time to lace-em-up for this month’s running events in Sioux Falls. Below you find details on four annual events from walking to running, even a dash.

So what's the dash? The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash will be held Sunday, November 15. Take part in the 5M, 3M, 2M, or 1M run. Each dash will take place on the bike trail from Remedy Brewing Company. If you want you can re-purpose your costume from the Trick or Treat Trail Run because prizes will be awarded for best costume.

Also, on November 15 the EmBe 5K will be run as two different races. According to EmBe's website, both will have music, warm-ups, medals, and post-race snacks. This year's event is at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

For the less competitive, the St. Francis House will host Walk a Mile in My Shoes Saturday, November 21. The walk begins at the memorial for the homeless in our community, located at 6th Street and the Big Sioux River behind the LSS Center for New Americans building (300 E. 6th St), and concludes at the St. Francis House, located at 210 N Sherman Ave.

The Banquet Run for Food is a 5K, 10K, and 1-mile fun run/walk on Thursday, November 26. So put the turkey in early and trot out to support The Banquet. The race will take place at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.