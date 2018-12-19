Sioux Falls Realtor Shot and Killed in Missouri

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Melissa Peskey, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Sioux Falls, was shot and killed on Thursday while driving on Interstate-70 in Cooper County between Kansas City and St. Louis.

The shooting is believed to have happened around 10:30 PM on Thursday, December 13. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers found Peskey's body behind the wheel of the car. Two children, ages 5 and 11, were also in the car at the time but were not injured.

An autopsy was performed in Columbia, Missouri where preliminary results show Peskey died from a gunshot wound from a weapon fired from outside the vehicle. Because of the results, the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and at this time authorities don't have anyone in custody in connection with the case. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000 .

A Go-Fund Me page has been set up to help the family. You can donate here .

Source: KSFY-TV