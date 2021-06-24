Running a community talks a lot of commitment and so many other admirable qualities.

Rapid City and Sioux Falls were on the list of 'The Best Run Cities in America' in a recent study conducted by WalletHub.

Rapid City on this list came in at number eight and Sioux Falls came in below at number sixteen out of 150 cities across the country; that's unbelievable! And WalletHub makes a good point I hadn't even thought about within the last year or so about how our communities have had to adjust:

"Even when the U.S. isn’t in a time of crisis, running a city is a tall order. The larger the city, the more complex it becomes to manage. In addition to representing the residents, local leaders must balance the public’s diverse interests with the city’s limited resources. That often means not everyone’s needs can or will be met. Leaders must carefully consider which services are most essential, which agencies’ budgets to cut or boost and whether and how much to raise taxes, among other decisions."

The mayors in Sioux Falls and Rapid City along with those who serve the rest of their communities have had so many unbelievably tough decisions.

How did WalletHub decide on the 150 cities that made their list off this recent study? They took into consideration a city's efficiency when it came to operations, how well the city officials manage their spending compared to the quality of the services their residents received in comparison to the city's annual budget.

Well done Sioux Falls and Rapid City leaders! Your work can not only be seen every day in your communities but also is being recognized in a national study.

Source: WalletHub