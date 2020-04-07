Sioux Falls Pride Postponed

Amid this Coronavirus Pandemic, a lot of local events and festivals have been canceled or postponed. Sioux Falls Pride festivities in June are now among those activities that have been postponed.

In a press release from Sioux Falls Pride:

"Due to the growing uncertainty around COVID-19, the Sioux Falls Pride Board of Directors and volunteer Committee announce the decision to postpone 2020 Sioux Falls Pride celebrations in June, including the Pride Festival and the Pride Parade. The health and safety of all who celebrate Pride remains the organization's first priority. 'The decision was difficult to make, however, we feel with the current pandemic, it’s the right decision,' said Quinn Kathner, President of Sioux Falls Pride. The Pride Festival is Sioux Falls Pride’s biggest fundraiser, helping support their efforts throughout the year. 'The health and safety of our community comes first. We will celebrate Pride with everyone when it’s time for everyone to be together again,' said Rachel Polan, Marketing Director of Sioux Falls Pride. Sioux Falls Pride continues to monitor federal and state recommendations in hopes of moving forward with an alternative celebration date in 2020."

My friends with Sioux Falls Pride really want to emphasize that the festivities are not canceled, but postponed.



While I know this is the right decision, it's still a bummer. Last year was the first-ever Pride Parade in Sioux Falls and it was so much fun to be part of it. Can't wait to do it again, eventually.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app