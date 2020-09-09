Armed robbery continues to be a big problem here in the Sioux Empire as the 2020 calendar year rolls on.

Police are attempting to track down the latest armed robbery suspect that hit a Sioux Falls business early Tuesday morning and made off with cash.

Dakota News Now is reporting the most recent armed robbery that happened around 2:00 on Tuesday morning (September 8) at a business located near 4th Street and North Cliff Avenue.

The report states the suspect entered the business, produced a gun, and demanded money from the employee on duty. He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of cash and then left the business heading east.

According to Dakota News Now, the suspect was wearing a dark green sweatshirt with a hood, jeans, a baseball hat, and a mask at the time of the robbery.

Should you have any additional information that will aid police in their search for the robbery suspect, you're asked to please contact CrimeStoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.

Source: Dakota News Now