Sioux Falls Police Review Video of Jokerz Casino Robbery

Surveillance video is being reviewed just hours after a man entered the Jokerz Casino on West 12th Street, showed a handgun and asked for money.

According to Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the robbery in the 5000 block of West 12th street took place Monday (April 11) night at 11:29 PM.

The suspect was given cash, fled the scene. Police did not say if the robber ran away on foot or left in a vehicle.

The description of the suspect provided to police was a black man, wearing black clothing, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Further details may be provided as more facts are uncovered in the surveillance video or additional detective work.

The clerk was not injured in the robbery.

If you have any tips about this or other crimes, you can report them directly to the Sioux Falls Police Department, or should you prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire allows you to not identify yourself and still help solve a crime when you call 367-7007.