Sioux Falls Police Chief Retiring

To have the same career for twenty-five years is quite an accomplishment. And the accomplishments that Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns has accumulated are quite long. Burns has announced he will retire this year.

Reports of the Chief Burns retirement were announced Wednesday, according to Dakota News Now. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says a search for a new police chief will begin immediately.

As a patrol officer Burns started his law enforcement career in 1996. He was a field training officer, SWAT team member, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and assistant chief. Burns was appointed chief in 2015.

When you think of first responders, think of the many hats these people wear and what they have done for our community.

“I have been privileged to serve the Sioux Falls community alongside the incredible men and women of the Sioux Falls Police Department,” Chief Burns said. “I am so proud of them and what we have been able to accomplish together in working to keep our city safe and prosperous. Through times of success and challenge, they are the best in the business, and leading them has been a high honor.”

Mayor TenHaken says the search will include an interview panel, with community members and incorporate the ability for the community to engage with the finalists prior to his appointment.