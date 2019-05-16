Sioux Falls Police Arrest Two People with Help from a Citizen

If the Sioux Falls Police are thinking about bringing on more officers any time soon, they should seriously consider giving one Sioux Falls man a gig, because this guy has a real knack for helping to fight crime.

KSFY TV is reporting on Tuesday, (May 14) police were able to nab two individuals on auto theft along with an assortment of other charges, thanks to the help of a Sioux Falls man who not only spotted but helped to detain both suspects involved in the crime.

In custody are Cody Gottsch, 32, and Jennifer Collins, 38 of Sioux Falls. According to KSFY, the two are now behind bars thanks to a Sioux Falls man that recognized his friends stolen ATV at the 57th Street and Cliff Avenue's Walgreens.

The man parked his vehicle directly behind the ATV, in an effort to block it from leaving the parking lot. Upon doing that, he then confronted both suspects.

KSFY reports, Gottsch tried to get away by ramming the stolen ATV into the man's vehicle multiple times. That failed to work, so he eventually fled on foot. The citizen successfully detained Collins until police arrived on scene to arrest her.

Here's where the story gets even more interesting. A short time later, the same citizen, spotted Gottsch yet again, this time he was driving a moped around 12th Street and Western Avenue. The man immediately notified authorities, and police eventually caught up with and arrested Gottsch following a brief foot pursuit near 57th Street and Western Avenue, after Gottsch had ditched the moped he was driving in a neighborhood in that area.

KSFY reports that Gottsch was taken into custody and charged with identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, aggravated assault, and other charges related to the police chase.

Collins was arrested and ultimately booked on identity theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and paraphernalia charges.

Source: KSFY TV