Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Preparing for Big Summer

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is ready to bring back a normal summer to the community.

Last year was anything but normal, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many area parks, pools, and recreational facilities were closed or had restrictions placed on them. It appears this in the summer of 2021, that will not be the case.

According to Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is planning on being fully open by the time things get going this summer. Additionally, they are looking to hire 200 seasonal workers for a wide variety of jobs.

As posted on the city of Sioux Falls website, dozens of different positions will be available to job-seekers this summer. Some of the jobs the Parks and Rec Department are looking to fill include:

Outdoor Aquatics (Outdoor Summer Pool Cashier, Outdoor Summer Lifeguard, Outdoor Summer Pool Manager, etc...)

Operations Division (Athletic Field Maintenence Worker, Park Maintenence Worker, Master Gardener, etc...)

Midco Aquatic Center (Front Desk Attendant, Pool Safety Instructor, Lifeguard, etc...)

Recreation Division (Outdoor Theater Staff, Playground Leader, Volleyball Supervisor, etc..)

On the website, you can view the amount of pay for each position, as well as read a summary of what duties will be expected of each person hired this summer.

To read more about this story, visit the article at Dakota News Now.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: City of Sioux Falls/Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation