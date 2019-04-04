Sioux Falls Park Clean Up: Can You Help?

The City of Sioux Falls is asking for volunteers to clean up the parks around the city now that flood waters have receded.

After record snowmelt and flooding our parks have seen significant damage. Now the city of Sioux Falls is asking for volunteers to come out this weekend to help get things back into shape so everyone can enjoy this summer.

The cleanup begins Friday, April 5 and continues on Saturday, April 6. In cooperation with the Helpline Center you can volunteer to help. There are a few restrictions but mainly volunteers need to be 13 years of age or older.

Work begins at 2:00 PM on Friday. Then Saturday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.

On the volunteer sign up list you will see how many volunteers are needed at each location.