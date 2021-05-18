Sioux Falls Outdoor Campus Expansion Planned

The Outdoor Campus is one of the true gems of the city and the state. From a walk through nature along their trails to the beautiful facilities where you can learn and pass along knowledge to your family, The Outdoor Campus is impressive.

Recently, I learned that The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is preparing for an expansion. The whole idea is to help in the recruitment, retention, and reactivation of hunters, anglers, trappers, and outdoor education.

Due to weather, year-round archery and BB gun classes are limited and mostly have to be held between the months of May and September. In short, the lack of space limits the number of students the campus can reach.

Over the past two years, the campus has offered 24 BB Gun Classes, the key to teaching young and first-time hunters vital gun safety and 151 Archery programs have served nearly 8,000 participants. (you would be surprised how in-depth and important the archery safety courses are to hunters)

By expanding the facility, they will be able to accommodate year-round archer and BB gun courses as well as classes for practice casting, HuntSAFE field days, and other Archery Classes. The expansion will include additional classroom space for these types of instruction.

The area will also be developed for outdoor higher poundage bows and shooting. They'll also have an area to help with instruction around tree climbing and shooting from elevation.

It's all about safety, and most of all, this important expansion of this already critical facility is important to pass on our South Dakota traditions. Hunting and fishing and the love of the outdoors!

The cost estimates for the Indoor range facility are between 2 and 2.5 million and the outdoor improvements will be between $117,000 and $127,906. See the Outdoor Campus website for additional fundraising details.