Beginning Tuesday August 13 and running through Thursday August 15 the Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls is offering a free breakfast to all teachers and school administrators.

All current teachers and administrators that show their ID badge will get two eggs, hash-browns, 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links, or 1 sausage pattie and pancakes and bottomless Coffee.

Original Pancake House Sioux Falls

The Original Pancake House is located at 2713 West 41st Street near the corner of 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

So, spread the word. If you or someone you know is a teacher or school administrator, tell them about the offer and have them block out some time to enjoy a great breakfast! And thanks to OPH for showing how much they care about our great teachers and administrators!