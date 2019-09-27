Sioux Falls Opens Leaf and Branch Drop-Off Sites

The City of Sioux Falls has opened two leaf and branch drop-off sites just in time for fall clean up.

The locations are:

West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility: Located at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of North Cliff Avenue.

W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds: Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard

These sites have been accepting storm tree debris and now they are accepting leaves. The hours have changed, they are Monday through Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 pm. The drop-off sites will be open through Sunday, November 24.

There is no cost for cars, pick-ups, vans, SUVs and two-wheel trailers. Lawn service companies and commercial businesses must use the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill.

Branches must be separate from leaves. Leaves must be removed from bags. All loads must be tarped or in an enclosed vehicle. Plastic bags, large trees, stumps, rubble, and household garbage are not accepted.