Sioux Falls Offers Text Alerts When Spraying for Mosquitos

If you want to get alerts more easily from the city about when they will be spraying for mosquitoes you can now get them right on your phone.

The City of Sioux Falls is now offering text alerts whenever the city sprays for mosquitoes. To start receiving mosquito spray alert text messages, text “SPRAY” to 888-777. Standard carrier text fees may apply. Messages will only be sent to people who have opted into the messaging system.

“Be vigilant about applying DEET or other approved insect repellents to exposed skin at this time of the year,” says Denise Patton, Health Program Coordinator in a press release. “With many outdoor activities occurring this time of year, we encourage you to take personal precautions that include wearing lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants if you will be outdoors at dusk and dawn.”

If you have anything with standing water around your house, like kiddie pools, bird baths, saucers under potted plants, or other stagnant water anywhere, you'll want to get that water out of there. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.