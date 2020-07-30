All good things must come to an end.

After being ranked as the top city in America for young professionals each of the last three years, Sioux Falls has been knocked out of the number-one spot.

The annual ranking of 150 U.S. cities comes from the financial website SmartAsset, which looks at data on things like cost of living, rent, unemployment, and lifestyle options to determine which places suit the age of 25 to 34 crowd the best.

In 2020, that happens to be St. Louis.

Missouri's second-largest city has the top 20 rankings in rent as a percentage of full-time workers’ earnings (21.36%), median rent ($830), and percentage of the population between the ages of 25 and 34 (20.12%). It also benefits from being in a state which is considered to be one of the cheapest in the country to buy a home.

And while Sioux Falls is no longer the top-dog on this list, it didn't fall far. South Dakota's largest city checks in at number four, behind St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Lincoln.

According to the data, Sioux Falls ranks seventh-best overall in the availability of entertainment options and is number eight in the labor force participation rate for young professionals, at better than 90 percent.

The city also benefitted from the lowest cost of living among the top ten cities ($19,306) and the 11th lowest median rent ($811) on the entire list; nearly 250 dollars below the national average.

TOP TEN CITIES FOR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (SmartAsset)