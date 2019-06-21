Sioux Falls Murder Suspect Arrested Thursday in Minneapolis

U.S. Marshals on Thursday apprehended the man responsible for shooting three people, and killing one, at a Sioux Falls apartment earlier this month.

KSFY TV is reporting that Ramon Smith was arrested in Minneapolis on Thursday afternoon, (June 20) on second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and aggravated assault charges.

Smith was being sought for a series of shootings that took place in Sioux Falls on Saturday, (June 8) on the 100 block of North Cliff Avenue. The incident, killed 42-year-old Larry Eugene Carr Jr. and wounded two others.

As KSFY reports, Smith fled the scene immediately after the shooting transpired with two other people connected with the homicide. Christina Haney and Martece Saddler. The two women were taken into custody on Thursday, (June 13) in eastern Idaho. Authorities charged them as material witnesses in the homicide.

According to KSFY, investigators with the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force have been following up on leads and searching for Smith since the shootings happened. On Thursday their luck changed, as members with the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force tracked down Smith at a residence in Minneapolis and arrested him.

Smith is currently being held in the Ramsey County Jail, awaiting extradition proceedings back to South Dakota.

