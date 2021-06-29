Sioux Falls Municipal Band Concert Schedule Begins
As outdoor entertainment has ramped up for the summer, you can add another option to the mix of musical performances with the Sioux Falls Municipal Band (SFMB).
First formed in 1919 when events were attended in period attire such as long dresses, bonnets, 3-piece suits, and fedoras, the summer concerts now are a comfortable way to spend a hot summer afternoon or evening in a tank, shorts, and flip flops. Plus a chair that comes in a bag.
The SFMB will begin the season July 2 with an evening performance in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion beginning at 7:30 PM.
A double dose performance takes on the annual patriotic theme on July 4. First at Falls Park and then WH Lyon Fairgrounds.
Traveling around the city of Sioux Falls for the rest of the 2021 season the SFMB will have one other indoor concert on July 25 at South Dakota Military Alliance.
July 2, 7:30 PM Washington Pavilion
July 4, 11:00 AM Independence Day Celebration Picnic at Falls Park
July 4, 8:00 PM WH Lyons Fairgrounds Grandstand
July 6, 7:30 PM The Inn on Westport
July 11, 3:00 PM McKennan Park Bandshell
July 11, 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell
July 13, 7:30 PM Sunnycrest Retirement Village
July 18, 3:00 PM Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village
July 18, 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell
July 20, 7:30 PM Good Samaritan Center Sioux Falls
July 25, 3:00 PM South Dakota Military Alliance
July 25, 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell
July 27, 7:30 PM Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden
August 1, 3:00 PM Grand Living at Lake Lorraine
August 1, 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell
August 3, 7:30 PM Dow Rummel Village
August 8, 3:00 PM Trail Ridge Senior Living Community
August 8, 8:00 PM Terrace Park Bandshell
The public is asked to bring their own lawn chair at all outdoor events.