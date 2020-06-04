Sioux Falls Meat Vending Machines?



How many times have you found yourself sitting there late at night after the grocery stores have closed and you have a hankerin' for a T-Bone steak? Now there is an answer. The Meat Vending Machine. Wouldn't it be great to have some of these in Sioux Falls!?

McCann's Local Meats in Rochester, New York has a 24/7 meat machine that they say “is back up and running. Please be reminded that only one customer (or a family) is allowed inside the machine room at a time and the machine does not accept cash.”

McCann's Facebook page says that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic they don't have dine-in service at their restaurant. And they are closed on Mondays. But their 'Meat Machine' is open 24/7.

Why are we not seeing this in South Dakota? T-Bones, Ribeys, Hot Dogs, Burger, conveniently displayed for your needs 24 hours a day / 7 days a week. Best...Idea...Ever!

McCann's Meats Facebook