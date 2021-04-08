Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken Relaunches Fitness Challenge

It's time to get your sneakers ready and put some air in your bike tires! For the second year in a row, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is rebooting the Mayor's Fitness Challenge.

All you have to do is log 100 miles by either walking, running, or biking beginning Friday, April 23rd through Sunday, August 1st. Did I mention you can win prizes during the challenge?

Mayor TenHaken recently released a video on Facebook sharing the exciting news of the 2021 #100Miles100DaysSF Fitness Challenge. TenHaken explains in the post, "If you're like me, an attainable fitness goal is important in order to stay on track and stay motivated. And after the past year, the importance of our physical health is more top-of-mind than ever. With spring here, let's get Sioux Falls moving again! 💪 It's time to reboot the #100Miles100DaysSF challenge." During the inaugural year of the Mayor's Fitness Challenge, thousands of Sioux Falls residents participated and logged thousands of miles!

In order to participate in this year's challenge, you have to prove that you are doing the work and staying active. Post a selfie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or even LinkedIn with the hashtag #100Miles100DaysSF. Once you post your selfie, you're automatically eligible to win prizes!

Before you start your fitness watches, Mayor TenHaken will host a special kick-off event to walk or run the first mile on Friday, April 23rd. More details on this to come!

The #100Miles100DaysSF is a great way to experience the bike trails and the open spaces that Sioux Falls has to offer. I know I had a blast soaking up the sun and having fun with last year's Fitness Challenge! Even my dog, Honey was able to join me for some miles!

Let's get active together, Sioux Falls!

One quick question for Mayor TenHaken: Do you think my half marathon training miles could count?