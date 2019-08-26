Sioux Falls Mayor Says: ‘Bad Idea To Tinker With City Government’

There is a petition cirulating in Sioux Falls to some changes to city government. The intention appears to be to reduce the power of the Mayor. The preposes three changes to the Sioux Falls charter.

One portion calls for the mayor to be taken off the city council. Remove the mayors ability to cast tie-breaking votes. Turn the city council elections to a simple plurality. In a plurality voting system, a candidate may be elected with less than a majority of the vote.

Sunday night Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted on his Facebook page saying:

Some people are trying to tinker with your city government. Let's talk about why that's a bad idea (in addition to the many reasons below). 2