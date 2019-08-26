Sioux Falls Mayor Says: ‘Bad Idea To Tinker With City Government’
There is a petition cirulating in Sioux Falls to some changes to city government. The intention appears to be to reduce the power of the Mayor. The preposes three changes to the Sioux Falls charter.
- One portion calls for the mayor to be taken off the city council.
- Remove the mayors ability to cast tie-breaking votes.
- Turn the city council elections to a simple plurality. In a plurality voting system, a candidate may be elected with less than a majority of the vote.
Sunday night Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted on his Facebook page saying:
Some people are trying to tinker with your city government. Let's talk about why that's a bad idea (in addition to the many reasons below). 2
- Smart Asset - #1 City in the country for Young Professionals.
- Livibility - 7th best city in the US to live in.
- Record building permit valuations for past 6-7 years.
- 2.5% unemployment.
- Wallet Hub – 11th best run city in America.
- Paid of $4mm in bonds EARLY just three months ago.
- TechRepublic calls us one of the top 10 cities in the country for entrepreneurs.
...and the list can go on. Oh, and please SHARE this video to help educate your friends!