Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Outlines Capital Program

Is there a road in the city limits of Sioux Falls that doesn't need some sort of work? I've been asking myself that question for over a year now.

Sure we are seeing improvements being made to major arteries in and around the city. The 26th Street-Interstate 229 project, the Elis Road reconstruction and Minnesota Avenue overlay that all see thousands of vehicles each day.

With heavy snows and rain fall causing flooding earlier this year the potholes were blooming like dandelions and we say many crews out trying to keep up in filling them.

Just this past Friday Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken outlined his Capital Program plan where an additional $30 million will go to repair and reconstruct roads than budgeted in previous capital programs.

Will it be enough?

“Our roads and infrastructure are critical to quality of life and resident satisfaction,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “I’m committed to improving our roadways during the years ahead, and I hope to earn the support of the City Council on this proposal to invest more dollars into our infrastructure.”

And still to come a major intersection upgrade will take place at 41st Street and Interstate 29. And further west the Sertoma Avenue Water Main Installation from 41st Street to 57th Street.