With all the challenges the city has faced with this winters weather, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking for your help and posted this on his Facebook page :

"Sioux Falls, I need some #OneSiouxFalls help. As you know, we are in the midst of a very challenging stretch of weather. Weeks of below-freezing temps with no melting, lots of snowpack, and this past weekend, rain!

Simply put, our street crews are tapped. These folks are working unbelievable hours right now to keep our streets and drains clear. If you are as appreciative of them as I am, please consider:

1) Bringing them some donuts or a treat to express your thanks. That would mean more than you know. Their address is 1000 E Chambers St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

2) Sending them a card or note of appreciation. They occasionally hear from upset citizens, but I know there are THOUSANDS of you appreciative of their work. Let's show them!"

Let's flood our amazing Street Maintenance Division with some Sioux Falls love!