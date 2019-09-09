Sioux Falls Mayor Issues Suicide Week Proclamation



Suicide Prevention Week 2019 is Sunday, September 8 through Saturday, September 14. This is a week to bring special attention and awareness to the proliferation, signs, and effects of suicide.

Today Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken issued a statement proclaiming Sept. 8-14 as Sioux Falls Suicide Prevention Week.

The proclamation stated: Talking about suicide is the best way to prevent it. Although it is not possible to predict suicide with any certainty, our best tool is recognition of the signs that many people exhibit when contemplating suicide. The following three behaviors should prompt you to seek immediate help for you or a loved one:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

Looking for a way to kill oneself, such as searching online or obtaining a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

If you or someone you know needs help call 1.800.273.8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or text HELLO to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support.