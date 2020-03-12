Sioux Falls Mayor Announces St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken stated in a tweet that "As a proactive community safety measure, the Sioux Falls Area Chamber St. Patty's Day Parade scheduled for this Sat. in downtown Sioux Falls has been canceled."

Dakota News Now is reporting that chamber President & CEO Jeff Griffin said the decision to cancel the event was made after consulting with city and state officials and reviewing the Center for Disease Control guidelines for mass gatherings.

Griffin stated, “It was certainly not an easy decision to cancel a parade that so many of our citizens look forward to all year but it is the responsible decision in light of the situation. Our greatest priority is the health and welfare of all our citizens.”

