The Sioux Falls Marathon was forced to scale somethings back this year due to the ongoing pandemic, but they were still able to raise a substantial amount of money for a great cause.

On Friday, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority which hosts the Sioux Falls Marathon announced that they had raised $20,000 for the Children's Miracle Network from this year's event.

Here is the complete release from the Sioux Falls Sports Authority on their successful 2020 Sioux Falls Marathon.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority and the Sanford Health Foundation are excited to announce that the 2020 Sioux Falls Marathon raised more than $20,000 for the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network

In a typical year, the weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, and the Miracle 5k. However, due to COVID-19, only the half marathon was held and capped at 600 runners.

“We were excited, given the circumstances, to be able to produce a live race for the community,” said Thomas Lee, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. “With guidance from Sanford Health and the city, we were able to implement multiple protocols that gave us the confidence we could host this race safely and successfully. We are thrilled once again to partner with the Sanford Children’s Miracle Network and continue to be inspired by the care they provide for kids right here in our community.”

“We are continually grateful for the support of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and our community, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic that is no different!” said Megan Kjose, Development Officer for the Sanford Health Foundation. “Every dollar raised makes a true impact on local children and their families at Sanford Children’s Hospital, and this year we’ve seen more than ever that kids can’t wait. So, thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s race and to those who made this year’s race possible and safe!

The date for the 2021 Sioux Falls Marathon will be announced soon.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority:

Formed in 2006, the Sioux Falls Sports Authority has hosted the Summit League Basketball Championships since 2009, the Sioux Falls Marathon since 2010 along with a multitude of NCAA Championships and NAIA National Championships. For more information, visit www.siouxfallssportsauthority.org.

Sanford Children’s Miracle Network:

Sanford Children’s Hospital, the region’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, joined Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in 1986, making it the exclusive Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, northwest Iowa, and Northern Nebraska. 100% of funds raised here stay here to help kids in the region.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, the Sioux Falls Marathon, and other upcoming events, you can visit their website.