Sioux Falls Man Was Shot Before Crashing His Car

Sioux Falls police say a man was shot before crashing his car at a gas station in the southwest part of the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting that police received a call of gunshots around 3:30 a.m. Thursday near 56th Street and Baneberry Drive. As officers arrived in the area, they found a wrecked BMW at a nearby gas station at 57th Street and Marion Road.

Police found a man inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 36-year-old man Clay Douglas Stubbs.

Police found shell casings in the area, but it's not known how many times the victim was shot, or whether he was shot inside the car.

The investigation is ongoing and police don't have any suspects. Anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously online or call 605-367-7007.