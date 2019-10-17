A Sioux Falls Man Story with Face It Together Program

Meet Sioux Falls native Parker Stewart. He's 30 years old and a third-generation entrepreneur.

At one point in his life, he was facing his third DUI along with felony charges that could lead to a prison term. This was a familiar story of another man who would play the role of peer addiction coach.

Face It Together coach Joe Tlustos also went through his own battle with addiction. Coming up on his 11th year in recovery the two have become friends.

Face It Together professional services help guide you through the challenges you're facing around addiction focusing on improving every aspect of your life.

This Sunday, October 20 you will learn much more of these two in a special edition of Sunday Focus airing on our Results Radio stations. KSOO airs Sunday Focus at 9:00 AM.

Plus, Face It Together invites the public to their 10th Anniversary Open House on Monday, October 21 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at 5020 South Tennis Lane.