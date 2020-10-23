Sioux Falls Man Shot after Fighting with Ex’s Boyfriend

Generally, nothing good ever seems to come out of a relationship squabble between a current significant other and an ex.

Such was the case on Wednesday (October 21), when a fight broke out between a Sioux Falls woman’s boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend. The disagreement left one person in the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Dakota News Now reports the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon around 1:45 at a residence on the 1500 block of South Doodler Drive.

According to the report, a 33-year-old man was babysitting his girlfriend’s three-year-old son when her 31-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at the home.

Sioux Falls Police spokesperson Sam Clemens told Dakota News Now, a fight between the two men broke out a short time later that resulted in one of the men producing a handgun.

During the disturbance, the firearm went off and struck the ex-boyfriend in the neck, leaving him with a serious life-threatening injury.

The 31-year-old male was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The woman's current boyfriend was unharmed, as was the woman's son, who was under the supervision of the current boyfriend when the fight broke out.

Dakota News Now reports the fight stemmed over a disagreement the two men were having regarding visitation rights for the 3-year-old child.

An investigation surrounding the shooting incident is now underway. No charges have been filed in the case at this time.

Source: Dakota News Now