Sioux Falls Man Proposes To Girlfriend Thanks To Lee Brice

Concerts are slowly returning to the world and our social lives including right here in Sioux Falls. Recently, country music singer, Lee Brice even came to perform not one but two concerts in Sioux Falls at The District. Michael Callis and Bria Janke are two concert fans who attended the Friday night concert. However, Bria got more than a show, she got a fairy tale and a storybook ending.

Michael and Bria have been dating for two years. During their relationship, the couple has seen Lee Brice in concert a time or two. Michael was able to snag a pair of pit tickets to Brice's highly-anticipated concert on Friday night, March 12th. Michael then had the incredible idea to ask Bria that all important question.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Michael actually reached out to Brice's people to see if he could assist with this ultimate proposal to Bria. Michael eventually got in touch with Brice's tour manager who helped Michael plan the entire event. Once Michael and Bria arrived, they were told they were going backstage to meet the opening act for Lee Brice, Kameron Marlowe.

Well...there was a bonus gift involved. A private little show from Lee Brice. Brice started to play one of his songs and that's when Michael got down on one knee.

As you can probably guess, Bria said yes! Michael tells Dakota News Now "everything turned out perfectly." Bria had no idea and it was amazing to be with the "love of her life" and her "celebrity crush!" The happy couple also added that they plan to invite Brice to the big day.

What's a favorite concert memory you'll never forget?