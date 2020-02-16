Sioux Falls Man Leads Police and K-9 Cop on Foot Pursuit

Results Radio/Getty Images

A 29-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail after leading officers and a K-9 officer on a short foot pursuit Thursday afternoon in the central part of the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place around 1 PM on Thursday (February 13) when authorities located a stolen vehicle with someone sitting inside near 17th Street and Prairie Avenue.

Police attempted to approach the car but, the person inside took off in the vehicle at a rather high rate of speed. According to Dakota News Now, officers spotted the car again a short time later, this time, the driver of the vehicle took off on foot, which prompted another pursuit by police.

During the foot pursuit, officers deployed a K-9 unit to aid them in their search. The suspect was found a short time later hiding in a duplex basement in the 700 blocks of South Walts Avenue.

Dakota News Now reports police took 29-year-old Austin Joseph Means into custody and charged him with burglary, intentional damage to property, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of the stolen property, fleeing police, and drug charges.

Upon his arrest, police found a stolen rifle, marijuana, and meth residue on Means.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!

 

Filed Under: Drug arrest, Police Chase, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top