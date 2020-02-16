Sioux Falls Man Leads Police and K-9 Cop on Foot Pursuit

A 29-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail after leading officers and a K-9 officer on a short foot pursuit Thursday afternoon in the central part of the city.

Dakota News Now is reporting the incident took place around 1 PM on Thursday (February 13) when authorities located a stolen vehicle with someone sitting inside near 17th Street and Prairie Avenue.

Police attempted to approach the car but, the person inside took off in the vehicle at a rather high rate of speed. According to Dakota News Now, officers spotted the car again a short time later, this time, the driver of the vehicle took off on foot, which prompted another pursuit by police.

During the foot pursuit, officers deployed a K-9 unit to aid them in their search. The suspect was found a short time later hiding in a duplex basement in the 700 blocks of South Walts Avenue.

Dakota News Now reports police took 29-year-old Austin Joseph Means into custody and charged him with burglary, intentional damage to property, possession of a firearm by a former drug offender, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of the stolen property, fleeing police, and drug charges.

Upon his arrest, police found a stolen rifle, marijuana, and meth residue on Means.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app