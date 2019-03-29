Sioux Falls Man in Custody after Making Meth in Vacant Home

In what sounds like it could have been the Sioux Empire's own version of Breaking Bad, a Sioux Falls man is now behind bars after being arrested for cooking meth in a vacant home.

KSFY TV is reporting that 30-year-old Ethan Lee Lundberg of Sioux Falls is now facing felony charges after he was taken into custody earlier this week for operating a meth lab from inside a vacant home.

According to KSFY, police received a tip to search a home in the north side of Sioux Falls. Upon investigating the property, authorities found materials consistent with those used in a meth lab. They also discovered nine firearms located on the premises.

KSFY reports as a result of the arrest, Lundberg is now looking at numerous drug charges which include manufacturing a controlled substance. He is also staring down the barrel of a variety of gun charges as well.

Source: KSFY TV