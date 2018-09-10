Sioux Falls Man Finds Gun and Accidentally Shoots His Foot

The victim claimed the intention was to protect others by his actions. Instead, he harmed himself. Step two then pulled another person into the mess.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens reported that a man found a .380 handgun on the ground near the 3000 block of South Mayfair over the weekend.

“(The victim) said that he wanted to take it in case any kids found it. He was sitting in his car and was manipulating the gun and it went off. He shot himself in the foot. He gave the gun to a friend and the officer found it at the friend’s house along with a big bag of marijuana.”

A prior conviction on a possession of a controlled substance charge meant that 19-year old Dereck Alexis Martinez who received the gun was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm by a felon plus other drug charges related to the current incident. Clemens also says the 19-year old man who shot himself will likely face charges once he is released from the hospital.