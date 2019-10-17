Sioux Falls Man Facing Manslaughter after Accidental Shooting

The 22-year-old Sioux Falls man responsible for accidentally shooting a pregnant woman in the leg and killing her unborn child is now facing manslaughter charges.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident happened on Sunday afternoon (October 13) inside an apartment building located on West 47th Street, near the intersection of 49th Street and Marion Road.

According to KSFY, Sheldon Pettibone was cleaning a gun when it went off, striking Melanie Pettibone in the leg. The bullet went into her stomach, where it traveled through her uterus and intestines, eventually striking the baby.

The victim, Melanie Pettibone, a stay at home mom and mother of three, was nearly 20 weeks pregnant at the time of the accident. The report states that she was immediately rushed to a Sioux Falls hospital for surgery.

At the time of the accident, Sheldon Pettibone was arrested on domestic assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Friends and family members have set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for Melanie's medical expenses.

Source: KSFY TV