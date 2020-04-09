Sioux Falls Makes Temporary Change to Garbage Pickup Procedures

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is temporarily changing the way garbage gets collected in Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has issued Executive Order 218, which was approved by the City Council Tuesday (April 7), which sets aside parts of city ordinances 57.022, 57.026, and 57.027 dealing with the placement of trash cans on collection day.

The modified ordinance now mandates that city residents leave trash receptacles curbside by 6:00 AM on collection day.

The original law, which went into effect July 1, 2014, required residents' garbage cans to be hidden near structures and called for a $100 fine for leaving trash cans by the curb.

The revised ordinance is in response to staffing shortages among local garbage haulers who estimate that curbside collection will reduce pickup times by up to 40 percent.

The language of the amended ordinance says the changes will remain in effect 'for the period of the declared emergency'.