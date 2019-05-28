Sioux Falls Makes List of Cities with Most Flat Tires

Everywhere you look in Sioux Falls you can see (and feel) the toll that our crazy weather of early 2019 has taken on our roadways. And all of those cracks, dips, and potholes aren't doing our vehicles any favors.

So it's no surprise that when Bridgestone Tires released its' list of 'The United States of Flat Tires' for 2019 Sioux Falls is near the top.

Flat tire repair costs in South Dakota's largest city are a whopping 14 percent higher than all other automotive services.

That's five percent higher than the national average.

Only Toledo, Lubbock and Sioux Falls at 14 percent, San Francisco at 15 percent, Lincoln at 16 percent, Tulsa at 20 percent and Oklahoma City at 23 percent have higher rates of flat tire repairs, according to

According to AAA, 76 percent of the 100 million drivers planning to travel this summer have had at least one flat tire. Of those, 68 percent of them say they fear losing control of their vehicle.

Bridgestone, one of America’s leading tire manufacturers, released the data as part of National Tire Safety Week, which took place May 20-27.