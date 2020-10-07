It's a Sioux Falls sweep for the 2020 Class AA and A state boys golf tournaments as Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Christian claimed championships.

The Patriots took the Class AA team championship shooting an overall +57 at Willow Run Golf Course. Lincoln finished five strokes ahead of second-place Watertown. Nash Stenberg claimed the individual title shooting +2 overall over both days. Luke Honner (T4, +12), Bennett Geraets (T18, +21), and Jack Hilgenberg (T20, +22) all finished within the top-20 to help the Patriots secure its third AA championship and seventh overall.

Other local team finishes include O'Gorman (3rd, +76), Harrisburg (5th, +85), Roosevelt (6th, +94), Brandon Valley (9th, +118), and Washington (13th, +147).

Over in Hot Springs, the Sioux Falls Christian Chargers ran away with the Class A championship finishing 22 strokes ahead of Chamberlain. The Chargers, who as a team shot +89, were led by Brodie Van Den Brink and Andrew Dykstra. Both finished tied for 6th overall in the individual competition at +21. Eli Anema (15th, +25), and Kaleb Jost (T18th, +27) joined in to have four players place within the top-20. The Chargers have now won eight golf championships split between Class B (2005-2007) and Class A (2008-2010, 2019-2020).

Class A's individual champion was Micah Dohrer (+12) from Aberdeen Roncalli. Tea Area also had an impressive showing finishing third overall (+126) and added a hole-in-one from Cooper Leslie on hole three of Southern Hills Golf Course.

Full results for Class A and Class AA can be found here:

Class A

Class AA

Congratulations to all of the local golfers.