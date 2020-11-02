Sioux Falls Lincoln High School Student Shot And Killed

Sioux Falls Police Lieutenant Terrance Matia gave an update on a homicide that occurred Saturday evening around 9:10 p.m. Officers responded to the Red Sea Pub at 921 E. 8th Street for a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

One person was shot and later died of the gunshot wound. The individual was identified as 18-year-old Venance Kitungano who attended Lincoln High School.

It was reported that Kitungono was at a large Halloween party at the Red Sea Pub. There were people at the party ranging in age from 13 to late 20s.

Google Maps

At some point, he was exiting the gathering and was shot in the face. Kitungano was taken to an area hospital where he later died after being removed from life support on Sunday.

Lieutenant Matia stated in Monday mornings police briefing that they are looking for more folks to come forward with information about the crime and what exactly took place Saturday night. Lieutenant Matia stated, “We spoke to well over 30 people who were there, but there was well over 30 kids that were there. In fact, I'm confident although we haven't identified who pulled the trigger yet that there is a child in our community that knows who shot that gun and killed Venance. We are looking to have justice served for someone who was, in this case truly an Innocent bystander.”

If you have any information, any video, or where there you are asked to contact Crime Stopper at 367-7000.