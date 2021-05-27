Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society to Launch Jazz & Blues Week

For years the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society provided area music fans with an entire weekend's worth of great entertainment with the annual JazzFest at Yankton Trail Park.

But with that event now a thing of the past, the society has found a new way to expand a weekend into an entire week of music.

The inaugural Jazz & Blues Week will run from July 10 through July 18 this summer, with a variety of paid and free events on the schedule.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images

Headlining the week will be a live, in-person performance from Grammy-nominated blues singer and guitarist Tab Benoit. His concert is Sunday, July 11 at The District in Sioux Falls.

The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame 2010 inductee has been honored twice each as the Blues Music Awards' Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year and the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year. His album Brother to the Blues was nominated for a Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy in 2006.

Tickets for the show range from $27 to $42 (plus taxes and fees) and can be purchased here.

Here's a look at the rest of the schedule for the 2021 Jazz & Blues Week:

Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 18th: Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Exhibit - Washington Pavilion

Saturday, July 10: Jazz Crawl - Various Sioux Falls Locations

Monday, July 12: The Music Maker In Me! Pop Up!

The week will kick off with a Music Maker In Me performance in collaboration with EmBe to bring music and entertainment during their free lunch program! Phil Baker and friends will provide a fun-filled musical performance that will ensure a good time is had by all!

Tuesday, July 13: Tuesday Tunes Blowout - Severance Brewing Company

Wednesday, July 14: Pop Up Performance with The Hegg Brothers Band - McKennan Park Bandshell

Thursday, July 15: Weekly Live Jazz Extravaganza - R Wine Bar + Kitchen

Friday, July 16: Jazz Camp Performance - O'Gorman High School

Saturday, July 17: Pop Up Event at the Pavilion - Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center

Sunday, July 18: Gourmet Wine & Jazz - R Wine Bar + Kitchen