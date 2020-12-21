Sioux Falls Is One of the Least ‘Needy’ Cities in America

There's no doubt that there has been more need in our world since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic back in the early stages of 2020, with Feeding America estimating that 35 million in America are struggling to get enough food to eat.

To see where the need is greatest among U.S. cities, WalletHub combined those numbers with figures from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which show that more than a half-million people in the country do not have a place to live.

WalletHub also considered things like poverty, uninsured, bankruptcy, foreclosure, and unemployment, and education rates, as well as the percentage of homes lacking adequate plumbing, kitchens, and technology to generate two sets of scores - one in economic well-being and the other in health and safety.

Those scores were used to rank more than 180 of America's most populated cities to see where people are hurting the most.

AMERICA'S NEEDIEST CITIES (WalletHub)

Detroit, Michigan Brownsville, Texas Cleveland, Ohio Memphis, Tennessee Laredo, Texas Birmingham, Alabama Fresno, California Los Angeles, California New Orleans, Louisiana Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Sioux Falls is among the top 15 percent of cities that are the most well off during these times.

South Dakota's largest city is 158th out of 182 places (worst to best), ranking 148th in Health and Safety and 163rd in Economic Well Being.

AMERICA'S LEAST NEEDY CITIES (WalletHub)

Pearl City, Hawaii Columbia, Maryland Overland Park, Kansas South Burlington, Vermont Nashua, New Hampshire Plano, Texas Bismarck, North Dakota Gilbert, Arizona Fremont, California Huntington Beach, California