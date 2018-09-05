Sioux Falls In Top 10 ‘Best, Worst Places to Raise Family’
Over the years Sioux Falls has seen constant positive growth. I love our city. So many great things that make this a great town like the park system, bike trails, medical community, entertainment opportunities, school systems, etc.
And now WalletHub did a recent survey and found Sioux Falls the 8th Best Place To Raise A Family. WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based in 46 areas that such as the cost of housing, the quality of the local schools, health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.
Here is how some of the U.S. cities ranked for 2018's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family:
Top 10 Best Places to Raise a Family
- Overland Park, KS
- Irvine, CA
- Fremont, CA
- South Burlington, VT
- Bismark, ND
- Plano, TX
- Fargo, ND
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Huntington Beach, CA
- Gilbert, AZ
Top 10 Worst Places to Raise a Family
- Newark, NJ
- Detroit, MI
- Miami, FL
- Cleveland, OH
- Hialeah, FL
- Baltimore, MD
- Bernardino, CA
- Memphis, TN
- Birmingham, AL
- Wilmington, DE
How Sioux Falls ranked in some the researched areas with 1 = Best & 91 = Average:
- 49th – % of Families with Young Kids
- 17th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)
- 6th – Housing Affordability
- 1st – Unemployment Rate
- 30th – % of Two-Parent Families
- 32nd – % of Families Living in Poverty
- 28th – Separation & Divorce Rate
- 73rd – Violent-Crime Rate per Capita