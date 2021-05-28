Sioux Falls Hydrant block Parties Return Summer 2021

Memorial Day weekend is the official kick-off to summer! And nothing says summer like a Block Party! And once again the awesome Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department is bringing the fun to you!

Now Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue have gotten together to throw Hydrant Block Parties throughout the summer! Here is the schedule for the remaining Hydrant Block Parties for the summer:

July 15 @ Wittier Park

July 22 @ Prairie Trail Park

July 29 @ Hayward Park

Aug 5 @ Jefferson Park

Aug 12 @ Linwood Park

Aug 19 @ Bakker Park

There is no registration and it's absolutely free. You can enjoy water sprays from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and play all kinds of games. So suit up and join the fun!

Also Whether you make a simple trip to one of our beautiful parks for a picnic, to push the kids on the swings, or take in any number of activities from Storyland Children's Theatre to Family Fishing Saturdays, there is a whole lot to keep you busy. Some of the key events that happen annually are:

Independence Day Celebration

Hydrant Block Parties

Frosty Frolics

Family Night Out

and many more!

The Parks and Rec all-ages events are great for everyone. They’re also diverse. Many of the special events focus on helping create a great quality of life and creating memories. They also have events that are focused on health and wellness to help you reach your fitness goals, music and art to help lift your creativity, and many more public events for you, your family, and your friends to enjoy!

For more information see Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department's Special Events page.